Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

EOG stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

