Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Globe Life Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 230,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock worth $4,555,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

