Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Shaun Wills Buys 112 Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills bought 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($178.50).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Shaun Wills bought 88 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($177.93).
- On Friday, May 13th, Shaun Wills bought 101 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($178.98).
Superdry Stock Up 7.7 %
SDRY opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.60) on Friday. Superdry plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.55 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Superdry Company Profile
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
