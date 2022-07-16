Fredrik Widlund Buys 75 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($180.19).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 67 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($178.50).

CLS Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 206 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.16. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.20). The stock has a market cap of £839.24 million and a PE ratio of 693.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CLS

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.