Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Buys £12,700 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £12,700 ($15,104.66).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Sehat Sutardja bought 154,493 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £183,846.67 ($218,656.84).

On Friday, July 8th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 52,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £67,174.40 ($79,893.43).

On Tuesday, July 5th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 32,304 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £41,672.16 ($49,562.51).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 19,690 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £27,369.10 ($32,551.26).

On Friday, June 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 387,668 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £542,735.20 ($645,498.57).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £51,368.40 ($61,094.67).

On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £306,000 ($363,939.11).

On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £24,920.07 ($29,638.52).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja bought 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($802,137.51).

On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja bought 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £717,310.40 ($853,128.45).

Shares of AWE opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.44) on Friday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.73 million and a PE ratio of 12,140.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWE. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.95) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.70) to GBX 260 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

