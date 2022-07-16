Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Insider Purchases £22,414.50 in Stock

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) insider Jean Matterson bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,981 ($59.24) per share, with a total value of £22,414.50 ($26,658.54).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CGT opened at GBX 4,985 ($59.29) on Friday. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 52-week low of GBX 4,850 ($57.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,330 ($63.39). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,262.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,056.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,076.69.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 46 ($0.55) dividend. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

