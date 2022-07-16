James Thomson Purchases 10,000 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($61,845.86).

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 514 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 550.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 627.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MJ Gleeson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($5.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 868 ($10.32). The stock has a market cap of £299.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.13.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLE shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.70) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.30) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.