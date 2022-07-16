Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Insider Sells £40,500 in Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) insider Paul Meehan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £40,500 ($48,168.41).

Shares of LON VIC opened at GBX 53 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.03. The company has a market cap of £172.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.00. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.60 ($3.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

