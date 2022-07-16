Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £117,062.40 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($139,227.40).
Assura Stock Up 1.4 %
Assura stock opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.67. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.60 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60.
Assura Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.33%.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
