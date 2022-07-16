Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £117,062.40 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($139,227.40).

Assura stock opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.67. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.60 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.94) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.67 ($0.94).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

