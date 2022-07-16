Henry Turcan Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.40), for a total transaction of £1,700,000 ($2,021,883.92).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henry Turcan acquired 13,306 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £4,790.16 ($5,697.15).

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan acquired 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £17,390 ($20,682.68).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £1,135,136.66 ($1,350,067.39).

Nanoco Group Trading Up 7.1 %

NANO opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.72 million and a PE ratio of -25.86. Nanoco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.22.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

