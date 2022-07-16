Analyzing Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) & Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33% Nexa Resources 5.64% 8.99% 3.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Nexa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.21 -$42.24 million ($0.13) -0.67 Nexa Resources $2.62 billion 0.26 $114.33 million $1.17 4.44

Risk and Volatility

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Great Panther Mining and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexa Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 90.38%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Great Panther Mining.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Great Panther Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The company also develops the Aripuanã project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. It exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

