Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 119098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Carvana Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.