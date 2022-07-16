Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 119098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

