Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 168,273 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 602,571 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

