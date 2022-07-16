Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Up 3.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.88. Approximately 31,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 914,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Specifically, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SHAK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shake Shack Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

