Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 3812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

RSKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Riskified by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 476,801 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 242,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Riskified by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,346 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $628.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

