RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. RingCentral traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 22439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.24.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Comerica Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,360,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

