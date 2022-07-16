Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.11. 135,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,472,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Roblox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,076,000 after buying an additional 282,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $362,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

