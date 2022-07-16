argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from €390.00 to €430.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $367.74 and last traded at $364.98. 2,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.71.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.18.

Get argenx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 64.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.24 and a 200-day moving average of $312.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.