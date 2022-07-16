Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 6,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 258,927 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $25.93.

Specifically, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Merus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Merus Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,912,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth approximately $16,630,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 597,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 419,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.