Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 26,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 830,349 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOSS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 and sold 11,848 shares worth $93,985. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

