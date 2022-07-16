Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $23.82. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenaris shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 17,458 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.20) to €8.80 ($8.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $351,823,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after buying an additional 1,555,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 282,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

