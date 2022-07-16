First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $148.35, but opened at $156.00. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $149.41, with a volume of 12,926 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.26.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

