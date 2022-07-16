Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c- rating to a d+ rating. The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 1594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cosan from $19.20 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cosan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 458,743 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 25.1% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,221,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 445,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 8,546.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cosan by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 73.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 103,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Stock Performance

Cosan Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.