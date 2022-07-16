CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. CNH Industrial traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 16103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

