Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $135.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Dover traded as low as $116.70 and last traded at $116.91, with a volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.72.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Dover by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

