Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $211.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Honeywell International traded as low as $167.44 and last traded at $167.73, with a volume of 4590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.87.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average is $189.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

