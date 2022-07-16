Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 15560194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

ATRA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 742,430 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,775,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $359.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.