Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $95.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prudential Financial traded as low as $90.09 and last traded at $90.37, with a volume of 4574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.30.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.