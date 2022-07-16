Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $156.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eaton traded as low as $122.66 and last traded at $122.87, with a volume of 1544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.72.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

