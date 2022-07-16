Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.42 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.29. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

LPI stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

