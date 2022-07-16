Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $317.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,559,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,148.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.