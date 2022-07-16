Unicharm Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Unicharm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Unicharm’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Unicharm Trading Up 2.3 %

Unicharm Company Profile

UNICY stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

