Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Sculptor Capital Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SCU opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.74. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.00 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.08%.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,635.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 586,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $3,738,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

