The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Insider Aidan Lisser Acquires 3,900 Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) insider Aidan Lisser bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £22,854 ($27,181.26).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

EDIN stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 719.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 547.04 ($6.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($7.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 610.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 624.68.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

