New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$620.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.94. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

