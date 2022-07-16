CIBC Downgrades Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.93.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. The firm has a market cap of C$373.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.83. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.1596503 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

