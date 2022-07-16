DUET Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 19th (NASDAQ:DUETU)

DUET Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 19th. DUET Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DUET Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. DUET Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUETU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,737,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.