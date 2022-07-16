CIBC Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.97.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The business had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.