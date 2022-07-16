Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 367.1% from the June 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Astellas Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Featured Stories

