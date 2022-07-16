Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$92.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$94.00 to C$92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.45.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at C$61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$37.82 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.89.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total transaction of C$403,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,774,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,340,348.58. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total transaction of C$403,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,774,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,340,348.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,332 shares of company stock worth $18,124,781.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

