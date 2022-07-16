Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.27.

TECK.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$35.06 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.71. The firm has a market cap of C$18.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

