BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.2361405 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

