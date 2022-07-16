Scotiabank Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.40.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$46.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$46.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.2361405 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Company Profile

Get Rating

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

