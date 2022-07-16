Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 194.7% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALIZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($275.00) to €250.00 ($250.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($230.00) to €225.00 ($225.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.
Allianz Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Allianz Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.8077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.24%.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
