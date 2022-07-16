Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.1 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 161,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 296,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after acquiring an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,026,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

