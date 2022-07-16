Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Lowered to C$0.65 at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.19 million and a P/E ratio of -19.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$1.41.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

