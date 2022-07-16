Contrasting ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) & AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADOMANI and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A AEye $3.01 million 99.33 -$65.01 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AEye.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ADOMANI and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

AEye has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 619.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% AEye N/A -51.85% -33.16%

Summary

ADOMANI beats AEye on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

