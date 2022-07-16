Fission Uranium’s (FCU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$1.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fission Uranium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Fission Uranium Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 20.78. The company has a market cap of C$426.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium ( TSE:FCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

