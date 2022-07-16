First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$40.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.73.

FM stock opened at C$20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.54. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.27 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$14.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

