National Bankshares Boosts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTT. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.33.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.28. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,240,700. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

